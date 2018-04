Death toll in NW China knife attack rises to 9

The death toll rose to nine in a knife attack near a middle school in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Friday, local police said Saturday.



The incident occurred at around 6:10 p.m. Friday near the No.3 Middle School in Mizhi County. Of the dead victims, seven were female and two male, according to the local government.



A male suspect has been detained. The injured are receiving treatment in hospital.



Further investigation is ongoing.