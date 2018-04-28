Nepal welcomes joint declaration between S. Korea, DPRK

Nepal has welcomed the joint declaration reached between South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said here late Friday.
"Nepal believes that it is a significant step forward towards normalizing their bilateral relations, and hopes that this will contribute to establishing lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula
," the ministry stated in a press statement.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un confirmed a common goal of complete denuclearization and agreed to push for multilateral talks to turn the current armistice agreement into a peace treaty after their first-ever summit meeting in Panmunjom on Friday.
Moon and Kim signed their joint declaration - the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula - at Peace House on the South Korean side of the Joint Security Area, often referred to as Panmunjom after the nearby village where the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement was signed.