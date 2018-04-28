Go player Ke Jie loses to Chinese AI

Chinese Go player Ke Jie (L) competes with artificial intelligence program "Golaxy" in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, April 27, 2018. Ke Jie lost the game. Developed by a Chinese AI team, Golaxy has a different algorithm than AlphaGo, Google's Go program that defeated Ke last year, said Jin Xing, chairman of Golaxy. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

Chinese Go player Ke Jie (L) competes with artificial intelligence program "Golaxy" in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, April 27, 2018. Ke Jie lost the game. Developed by a Chinese AI team, Golaxy has a different algorithm than AlphaGo, Google's Go program that defeated Ke last year, said Jin Xing, chairman of Golaxy. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)