China-Italy medical assistance joint training held in Djibouti

Medical teams during a training exercise by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) support base and the Italian National Support Military Base in Djibouti on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. This is the first time Chinese troops based in Djibouti have held a joint training exercise with members of another foreign military in Djibouti. (Photo: China News Service/Tan Longlong)

Medical teams practice cardiopulmonary resuscitation during a joint training exercise by the local PLA support base and the Italian National Support Military Base in Djibouti on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.(Photo: China News Service/Tan Longlong)