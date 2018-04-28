Neighbourhood Cleanup Party held in Vancouver

Volunteers pick up garbages during the Neighbourhood Cleanup Party event in downtown Vancouver, Canada, April 27, 2018. This is an annual community event in the city to strengthen the community responsibility and environmental protection awareness. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

