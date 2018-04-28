South African Cheese Festival kicks off near Cape Town

People look at a variety of cheese on display during the week-long South African Cheese Festival which kicked off Friday in Stellenbosch near Cape Town, South Africa, on April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Amando Herdade)

A cheese maker cuts a piece of cheese during the week-long South African Cheese Festival which kicked off Friday in Stellenbosch near Cape Town, South Africa, on April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Amando Herdade)

A cheese maker cuts a piece of cheese during the week-long South African Cheese Festival which kicked off Friday in Stellenbosch near Cape Town, South Africa, on April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Amando Herdade)