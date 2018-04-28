8th tourism industry conference kicks off in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/28 15:35:51

People of the Miao ethnic group perform during the opening ceremony of the 8th tourism industry conference in Shidong Township of Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
