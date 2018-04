Photo taken on April 27, 2018 shows the Cave of Valporquero in Leon, Spain. Valporquero is a cave formed by an underground river. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Photo taken on April 27, 2018 shows the Cave of Valporquero in Leon, Spain. Valporquero is a cave formed by an underground river. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Photo taken on April 27, 2018 shows the Cave of Valporquero in Leon, Spain. Valporquero is a cave formed by an underground river. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)