Blast in police traffic booth wounds 12 in Afghan eastern Jalalabad city

A total of 12 people sustained injuries as a blast hit a booth of police traffic in Jalalabad city, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, a provincial government official Attaullah Khogiani said.



"A bomb blast, organized by terrorists, targeted a police traffic booth in Jalalabad city today morning, and injured 12 persons including two traffic police," Khogiani told reporters here.



Without blaming any militant group, the official said that the attackers by organizing terror attacks want to terrorist the people.



Taliban outfit since launching its so-called spring offensive on Wednesday has intensified activities elsewhere in the insurgency-hit Afghanistan and since then fierce fighting has been continuing in parts of the country. Enidtem

