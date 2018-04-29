New grazing season celebration starts on Great Hungarian Plains in Hungary

Grey cattle pull a carriage during the celebration of the start of new grazing season on the Great Hungarian Plains in Hortobagy, Hungary, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

A shepherd leads a flock of racka sheep across a bridge during the celebration of the start of new grazing season on the Great Hungarian Plains in Hortobagy, Hungary, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

Shepherds lead a flock of racka sheep across a bridge during the celebration of the start of new grazing season on the Great Hungarian Plains in Hortobagy, Hungary, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

Shepherds guard a flock of racka sheep during the celebration of the start of new grazing season on the Great Hungarian Plains in Hortobagy, Hungary, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)