New grazing season celebration starts on Great Hungarian Plains in Hungary

Grey cattle pull a carriage during the celebration of the start of new grazing season on the Great Hungarian Plains in Hortobagy, Hungary, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

A shepherd leads a flock of racka sheep across a bridge during the celebration of the start of new grazing season on the Great Hungarian Plains in Hortobagy, Hungary, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Shepherds lead a flock of racka sheep across a bridge during the celebration of the start of new grazing season on the Great Hungarian Plains in Hortobagy, Hungary, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Shepherds guard a flock of racka sheep during the celebration of the start of new grazing season on the Great Hungarian Plains in Hortobagy, Hungary, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

