Hot air ballons of 2018 Canowindra Int'l Balloon Challenge in Canowindra, Australia

A hot air ballon is pictured during the 2018 Canowindra International Balloon Challenge in Canowindra, New South Wales, Australia, on April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

People light hot air ballons during the 2018 Canowindra International Balloon Challenge in Canowindra, New South Wales, Australia, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Hot air ballons are pictured during the 2018 Canowindra International Balloon Challenge in Canowindra, New South Wales, Australia, on April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Hot air ballons are pictured during the 2018 Canowindra International Balloon Challenge in Canowindra, New South Wales, Australia, on April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Hot air ballons are pictured during the 2018 Canowindra International Balloon Challenge in Canowindra, New South Wales, Australia, on April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Hot air ballons are pictured during the 2018 Canowindra International Balloon Challenge in Canowindra, New South Wales, Australia, on April 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)