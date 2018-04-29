People enjoy cherry blossoms in central Stockholm, Sweden

People enjoy cherry blossoms at the King's Garden in central Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Xuechao)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at the King's Garden in central Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Xuechao)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at the King's Garden in central Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Xuechao)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at the King's Garden in central Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Xuechao)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at the King's Garden in central Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Xuechao)

People enjoy cherry blossoms at the King's Garden in central Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on April 28, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Xuechao)