Chinese mobile phone market eaten up by big brands

Smaller mobile phone brands are having a hard time in the mainland market, which is increasingly dominated by bigger brands like Oppo and Huawei.



According to a report published by domestic big data company QuestMobile on April 18, more than 25 percent of domestic mobile phone users were using Apple phones by the end of March, followed by 17.2 percent for Oppo, 16.8 percent for Huawei, 12.3 percent for Vivo and 10.3 percent for Xiaomi



Meanwhile, small mobile phone companies are struggling to survive. According to the QuestMobile report, about 2.6 percent of domestic customers use Gionee, 2.2 percent use Meizu, 1.8 percent use Coolpad and only 1.1 percent use ZTE mobile phones.



Also, by the end of March, the market share of Gionee, Meizu and Coolpad had decreased from the end of December 2017, though only to a relatively limited extent, the report said.



Samsung, which used to be popular among domestic consumers, only accounted for 3.7 percent of the mainland market.



Overall, domestic smart phone shipments slumped by nearly 30 percent in the first three months this year, according to domestic media reports.



A domestic mobile phone company employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the smaller phone brands have very few advantages.



"Competition is fierce. The market is saturated. Product quality of smaller brands lags behind compared to bigger brands. Also, they have almost no money for marketing," he told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Some brands, like Meizu, are also bogged down in internal conflict, with their senior executives blaming each other for the lack of progress.



"I think it won't be long before they (Meizu) close down," he said.



The Global Times on Wednesday interviewed several consumers. One of them, a Meizu user named Gu Jin, said that the icons on the Meizu phone screens are ugly, but cheapness is its advantage.



He also said that the HTC mobile phone he used a long time ago could easily get dust under its screen.



Zhou Chenbo, a user of the Leshi mobile phone, said that the phone's operation speed and voice recognition function are good, but sometimes it can become hot when watching videos.



"I wouldn't consider big brands, because mobile phones launch new products quickly, so I do not need to pay a lot of money to buy big brands. Apple in particular has lacked innovation in recent years. Apart from the smooth operation, I think its phone prices are higher than they should be," he told the Global Times on Wednesday.



A user of Huawei P10 phone surnamed Fu told the Global Times on Thursday on condition of anonymity that Huawei P10's battery is of good quality and can perform well in cold weather. He is also satisfied with the photo pixel of P10's camera.



But he said that sometimes the phone would blacken out when he updates mobile phone applications.



"Overall, I am inclined to use high-end domestic mobile phones even if their chips are not 100 percent perfect," he said.



Sun Yanbiao, head of Shenzhen-based research company N1mobile, said that the market won't be monopolized by just a few mobile phone brands, and smaller companies still have room for development.



"Even in the earlier 'Nokia era,' when the brand accounted for as much as 40 percent of the domestic market , there were other smaller brands that survived," he said.



According to Sun, if a company can sell more than 50,000 mobile phones each month and the costs are not too high, it can survive.

Newspaper headline: Tech



