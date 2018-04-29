‘The Dreams of Home’ to be staged at Beijing’s Minzu Theater Sunday night

Based on the real story of how villagers in Central China's Hunan Province implemented targeted poverty reduction led by a local official, 'The Dreams of Home' performance is to be staged at Beijing's Minzu Theater on Sunday night by the China Ethnic Song & Dance Ensemble.



Shibadong village in western Hunan, where the Tujia and Miao ethnic minority groups have lived for centuries but suffered from poverty for decades, has become an exemplar of China's poverty alleviation campaign. Thanks to the efforts of Gong Haihua, a young local official, and other villagers, the village has managed to take every means to increase family incomes and tackle poverty.



According to Lu Yunsheng, the show's artistic director, it is "the troupe's obligation to showcase great changes taking place in areas where ethnic minority people are living."



It took the China Ethnic Song & Dance Ensemble two months to rehearse for the show, which debuted in December 2017. Talking about the restaged version of the performance, Lu said that the cast has been improving the show and its form through combining drama and live songs.



Sunday's performance at the Minzu Theater is part of its ongoing Spring Performance Season, which also features classic music from 14 ethnic minorities across China, including the Yi, Naxi, Zhuang and Hui groups.





