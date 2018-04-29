Securities regulator to allow foreign firms to own majority stakes in local JVs

China's securities regulator has issued guidelines to allow foreign firms to own a majority stake in local securities joint ventures (JVs), the latest move showing the government's efforts to continue opening up the financial sector.



The China Securities Regulatory Commission posted the guidelines on its website on Saturday, saying that it has been seeking public comment on the plan since March.



The watchdog said that some large-scale financial institutions from Europe and Asia have required details on the guidelines.



More details such as gradually releasing the business scope of JV securities companies and improving the conditions of overseas shareholders are also covered in the guidelines.



China announced that it would ease or lift foreign investment restrictions in its financial markets in November 2017. It was noted that foreign businesses would be allowed to own up to 51 percent of shares in JVs in securities, funds or futures and that restrictions on investment in Chinese banks and financial asset management companies would be removed as well.



Industry insiders said the limitations on the proportion of foreign ownership is one of the main obstacles in securing foreign investment in Chinese financial institutions, with media reporting earlier that a number of Wall Street firms have been moving to exit their holdings in recent years.



In June 2011, Hua Ying Securities Co was set up with a registered capital of 800 million yuan ($126 million), which was shared between Guolian Securities and the Royal Bank of Scotland.



Six years later, in September 2017, 33.3 percent of the stakes owned by the Royal Bank of Scotland were purchased by Guolian Securities, causing Hua Ying Securities to become a subsidiary under Guolian Securities.



However, an anonymous insider at CITIC Securities told the Global Times that the aforementioned guidelines "will not impact much" on Chinese securities as they have been mapping out in the Chinese market for years with good preparation and as "Chinese companies know the Chinese market better than any foreign firm. "



