World welcomes inter-Korean summit, praises joint commitment to denuclearization

The world continued to welcome a historic meeting between Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, and praised the two sides' joint commitment to peace and "complete denuclearization" on the Korean peninsula.
Qatar has welcomed the historic summit held on Friday on the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom, hoping that the summit would conduct positive outcomes to promote reconciliation and cooperation between the two countries, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported Saturday, citing a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), lauded the "historic summit" that brought together Moon and Kim, UAE state news agency WAM reported.
The highest diplomat of the Gulf Arab country noted that the "groundbreaking summit" represented a turning-point on the path toward ending tension on the Korean Peninsula
and establishing peace and security there.
Sheikh Abdullah underlined the necessity of keeping the momentum of such efficient steps, affirming the importance of the international community providing all needed support.
Iran's Foreign Ministry hailed Saturday in a statement the positive developments in the relations between South Korea and the DPRK, saying Iran had always favored the de-escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.
The Islamic republic welcomed efforts by the leaders of both countries to ensure detente and regards their recent meeting as a "responsible and appropriate step" to global peace and security.
Finnish president Sauli Niinisto on Saturday described the inter-Korean summit as "positive" and hoped the trend would continue.
Brazil's Foreign Ministry released on Friday an official statement, praising the realization of the summit "was both historical in symbolism and results achieved."
"The 'Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula' issued shortly after the meeting brings commitments that Brazil considers fundamental for the normalization of inter-Korean relations and for the definitive construction of peace in the region," the ministry said.
The Brazilian government stressed the importance of several points of the agreement achieved by the two leaders, such as the decision to maintain open channels of high level dialogue, to address the issue of families separated by the division of the peninsula, complete cessation of all acts of hostility between the two nations, and the promotion of gradual disarmament in order to make the Korean Peninsula a nuclear-weapon-free zone.
"Brazil welcomes the content of the declaration and reaffirms its commitment to peace, the banning of nuclear weapons and the primacy of diplomacy and international law in resolving conflicts," the ministry said.
Brazilian President Michel Temer also praised the summit and hoped that it would lead to peace in the region.
The Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula pledged joint efforts for national reconciliation, denuclearization and lasting peace.
The South African government on Friday welcomed the summit as a positive move.
"South Africa is encouraged by these positive developments on the Korean Peninsula and the efforts on all sides to promote direct contact and dialogue to ensure holistic and durable solutions in the Korean Peninsula," said South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation in a statement.
Also on Friday, Azerbaijan said the summit would lead to stability on the Korean peninsula. The country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on Twitter that Azerbaijan welcomed the summit level meeting between the two Koreas and hoped that consultations would contribute to strengthening peace and security in that region.