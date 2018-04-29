China busts human trafficking ring selling 'Vietnamese brides' to rural bachelors

A Chinese court has tried 28 people for their suspected trafficking of Vietnamese women into China and has yet to announce a verdict.



The ring of 28 suspects was tried for tricking 24 Vietnamese women into traveling to China, where they were later sold and married off to men in rural areas.



The procuratorate of Loudi, a prefecture-level city in Central China's Hunan Province, was the judiciary to prosecute the suspects and bring them to court.



As court files reveal, a man surnamed Liu, one of the "buyers" of the Vietnamese women, was poverty-stricken and could not find a wife. He also felt that he was under pressure to get married and have children due to filial piety, a traditional philosophy where one must respect the virtues of one's elders.



Liu happily bought a "Vietnamese bride" from the gang for 39,000 yuan ($6,160) and later held a simple wedding. The "newlyweds" did not register their marriage at the local civil affairs department but local traditions recognized the union.



However, Liu's new "wife" soon escaped while the "couple" were out shopping together for the first time and never came back.



This is just one of many such stories about rural Chinese men buying women trafficked from Vietnam.



Local police had received earlier tip-offs related to the human trafficking ring in September 2016 and subsequent investigations led to the detention of the ring's leaders Liu Qingxiang and her husband Qing Qilin.



The couple was the core of the human trafficking ring, through which they orchestrated the smuggling of Vietnamese women across the border with the help of local Vietnamese traffickers to Southwest China's Yunnan Province, then later brought them to Hunan and Sichuan Provinces.



The police in Hunan soon busted the ring and rescued the Vietnamese women.



As it is hard for men in rural areas to get hitched, a result of the preference for boys among traditional Chinese society and the old family-planning policy that caused a gender imbalance, some Chinese men, mostly in rural areas, have resorted to "buying brides" from Vietnam.



Media reports show that a lot of Vietnamese women are tricked into coming to China by human traffickers, thinking they will find legitimate employment, while others are forced to turn to it as a means of survival due to poverty back in Vietnam.



The buyers of Vietnamese women will not only lose substantial sums of money, but will more importantly face serious criminal charges.