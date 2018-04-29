Canada's National Day of Mourning commemorated in Vancouver

A man lays flowers during the National Day of Mourning event in Vancouver, Canada, April 28, 2018. Hundreds of people participated in Canada's National Day of Mourning which is observed on April 28 to commemorate who have been killed or injured due to workplace related hazards and incidents, and raise the public awareness on workplace safety. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

People participate in a ceremony during the National Day of Mourning event in Vancouver, Canada, April 28, 2018. Hundreds of people participated in Canada's National Day of Mourning which is observed on April 28 to commemorate who have been killed or injured due to workplace related hazards and incidents, and raise the public awareness on workplace safety. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Firefighters take a moment of silence during the National Day of Mourning event in Vancouver, Canada, April 28, 2018. Hundreds of people participated in Canada's National Day of Mourning which is observed on April 28 to commemorate who have been killed or injured due to workplace related hazards and incidents, and raise the public awareness on workplace safety. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A woman cries during the National Day of Mourning event in Vancouver, Canada, April 28, 2018. Hundreds of people participated in Canada's National Day of Mourning which is observed on April 28 to commemorate who have been killed or injured due to workplace related hazards and incidents, and raise the public awareness on workplace safety. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A worker looks at the mock coffins displayed at the National Day of Mourning event in Vancouver, Canada, April 28, 2018. Hundreds of people participated in Canada's National Day of Mourning which is observed on April 28 to commemorate who have been killed or injured due to workplace related hazards and incidents, and raise the public awareness on workplace safety. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A worker holds a flower during the National Day of Mourning event in Vancouver, Canada, April 28, 2018. Hundreds of people participated in Canada's National Day of Mourning which is observed on April 28 to commemorate who have been killed or injured due to workplace related hazards and incidents, and raise the public awareness on workplace safety. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Mock coffins are displayed during the National Day of Mourning event in Vancouver, Canada, April 28, 2018. Hundreds of people participated in Canada's National Day of Mourning which is observed on April 28 to commemorate who have been killed or injured due to workplace related hazards and incidents, and raise the public awareness on workplace safety. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)