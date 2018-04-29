Pyongyang cold noodles an overnight hit following inter-Korean summit

Pyongyang cold noodles are now receiving global attention after Friday's inter-Korean summit, according to Yonhap News Agency.
While the world welcomed the two Koreas' joint commitment to denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula
at the historic summit, cold noodles from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which were served at the banquet after the summit, became an overnight hit.
Popular DPRK-style cold noodles restaurants in Seoul were crowded with customers lining up to have a bowl for lunch, said Yonhap News Agency. Besides, the phrase Pyongyang naengmyeon, which means Pyongyang cold noodles in Korean, hit the Korean trends on Twitter this Friday.
Pyongyang cold noodles, a signature from the DPRK, are long and thin handmade noodles made from the flour and starch of various ingredients, including buckwheat, potatoes, sweet potatoes, arrowroot starch, and kudzu.
Cold noodles from Pyongyang's famous Okryugwan restaurant were served at the banquet on Friday night, according to the Blue House.
A chef from Okryugwan were said to cook the noodles with a noodle-making machine installed at Tongilgak on the DPRK side of Panmunjom, a truce village straddling the heavily fortified inter-Korean land border.