Annual cherry blossom festival attracts people in New York

A visitor takes photos under a blooming cherry tree in Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, the United States, on April 28, 2018. The annual cherry blossom festival is held here on Saturday and Sunday, attracting thousands of people to enjoy cherry blossoms during the weekend. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)

People dressed in cosplay costumes pose for photos in Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, the United States, on April 28, 2018. The annual cherry blossom festival is held here on Saturday and Sunday, attracting thousands of people to enjoy cherry blossoms during the weekend. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)

A visitor takes photos under a blooming cherry tree in Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, the United States, on April 28, 2018. The annual cherry blossom festival is held here on Saturday and Sunday, attracting thousands of people to enjoy cherry blossoms during the weekend. (Xinhua/Zou Guangping)

People pose for photos under a blooming cherry tree in Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, the United States, on April 28, 2018. The annual cherry blossom festival is held here on Saturday and Sunday, attracting thousands of people to enjoy cherry blossoms during the weekend. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Dancers perform in Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, the United States, on April 28, 2018. The annual cherry blossom festival is held here on Saturday and Sunday, attracting thousands of people to enjoy cherry blossoms during the weekend. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

People pose for photos under a blooming cherry tree in Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, the United States, on April 28, 2018. The annual cherry blossom festival is held here on Saturday and Sunday, attracting thousands of people to enjoy cherry blossoms during the weekend. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)