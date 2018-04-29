Danxia National Geopark in NW China's Gansu

Photo taken on April 28, 2018 shows the Danxia National Geopark in Linze County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Boasting the Danxia National Geopark, Linze County has received 5.2 million tourists in 2017, up 39.11 percent compared with the previous year and generated tourism revenue of 2.99 billion yuan (472 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Li Xiao)

