Coming-of-age ceremony held in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi

Students wearing traditional costumes from Qingan High School take part in a coming-of-age ceremony in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 29, 2018. Over 1,000 students took part in capping ceremony (for boys) and hair-pinning ceremony (for girls), and saying vows to celebrate their entering into adults. The ceremony is expected to make the young people hold an idea of social responsibility. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Students wearing traditional costumes from Qingan High School hug parents during a coming-of-age ceremony in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 29, 2018. Over 1,000 students took part in capping ceremony (for boys) and hair-pinning ceremony (for girls), and saying vows to celebrate their entering into adults. The ceremony is expected to make the young people hold an idea of social responsibility. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

