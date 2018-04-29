Archaeologists find hundreds of ancient tombs in SW China

Archaeologists have unearthed 335 stone tombs in southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute.



The tombs were built from the late Neolithic age until the Western Zhou dynasty (1046-771 BC) in Huili County.



Archaeologists have excavated eight spots, totaling 37,500 square meters, from sites likely to be affected by the Wudongde Hydropower Station, which is under construction in the lower reaches of the Jinshajiang River.



The plant will begin operating by the end of 2019. It will be the fourth-largest hydropower plant in China.



More than 2,136 items made of ceramic, stone, copper, iron, bone and shells were found. Some of the pieces have been taken to museums in Huili County and the provincial capital of Chengdu for further research.



Most of the sites are likely to become submerged or collapse when the hydropower station begins to store water next year.

