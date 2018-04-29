2018 Jimo global folk music festival held in Qingdao, E China

The Russian DAO Music band performs during the 2018 Jimo global folk music festival in the Jimo ancient town of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, April 28, 2018. The music festival opened on April 21 and runs until June 9, attracting more than 100 musicians from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Ning Youpeng)

A singer of the Russian DAO Music band performs during the 2018 Jimo global folk music festival in the Jimo ancient town of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, April 28, 2018. The music festival opened on April 21 and runs until June 9, attracting more than 100 musicians from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Ning Youpeng)

Chinese folk song singer Wang Ruifan performs during the 2018 Jimo global folk music festival in the Jimo ancient town of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, April 28, 2018. The music festival opened on April 21 and runs until June 9, attracting more than 100 musicians from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Ning Youpeng)