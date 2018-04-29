Israel to discuss "Iran's aggression" with Pompeo: PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he will discuss "Iran's aggression" with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo in a meeting in Jerusalem later on Sunday.



Speaking at the start of the Israeli cabinet's weekly meeting, Netanyahu referred to Washington's newly-appointed state secretary as a "true friend of Israel."



Netanyahu said he will discuss with him regional developments, including "Iran's growing aggression and the nuclear deal with Iran," which Netanyahu has been one of its most vocal opponents.



US President Donald Trump is due to announce on May 12 whether he decides to extend the waiver on nuclear-related sanctions against Iran. Re-imposing the sanctions might jeopardize the landmark accord signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers.



Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Saturday, starting his three-day trip to the Middle East. His tour also includes meetings with officials in Jerusalem and Amman, both are key allies of the US in the region.



This is his first official trip outside the US after he was sworn-in last week.

