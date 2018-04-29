Tempting local rural cuisines in Leon, Spain

Mixed salad is served on the tableat a rural restaurant in Leon, Spain, on April 27, 2018. Leon, the 2018 Gastronomy Capital of Spain recognized by Spanish Hospitality Federation, is famous for its local rural cuisine. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Beef tripe is served on the table at a rural restaurant in Leon, Spain, on April 27, 2018. Leon, the 2018 Gastronomy Capital of Spain recognized by Spanish Hospitality Federation, is famous for its local rural cuisine. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Tomato salad is served on the table at a rural restaurant in Leon, Spain, on April 28, 2018. Leon, the 2018 Gastronomy Capital of Spain recognized by Spanish Hospitality Federation, is famous for its local rural cuisine. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Customers have dinner at a cave restaurant in Leon, Spain, on April 27, 2018. Leon, the 2018 Gastronomy Capital of Spain recognized by Spanish Hospitality Federation, is famous for its local rural cuisine. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

People enjoy cooked pork at a rural restaurant in Leon, Spain, on April 28, 2018. Leon, the 2018 Gastronomy Capital of Spain recognized by Spanish Hospitality Federation, is famous for its local rural cuisine. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

People have lunch at a rural restaurant in Leon, Spain, on April 28, 2018. Leon, the 2018 Gastronomy Capital of Spain recognized by Spanish Hospitality Federation, is famous for its local rural cuisine. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Roasted lamb is served on the table at a rural restaurant in Leon, Spain, on April 27, 2018. Leon, the 2018 Gastronomy Capital of Spain recognized by Spanish Hospitality Federation, is famous for its local rural cuisine. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)