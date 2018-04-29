A herd of cattle cross Jialing River in China's Sichuan

A herd of cattle graze after crossing the Jialing River in Peng'an County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2017. The scene of cattle in Peng'an County moving to grassland for grazing across the Jialing River has become quite popular among tourists. And a herding cattle festival came into birth and is held in every last week of April. (Xinhua/Xue Chen)

A herd of cattle cross the Jialing River in Peng'an County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2018. The scene of cattle in Peng'an County moving to grassland for grazing across the Jialing River has become quite popular among tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Yonghong)

