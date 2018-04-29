Tourists enjoy azalea flowers on Guifeng Mountain, China's Hubei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/29 20:08:19

Aerial photo taken on April 28, 2018 shows tourists enjoying blooming azalea flowers on the Guifeng Mountain in Macheng City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)


 

