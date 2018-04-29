People enjoy Labor Day holiday across China

Tourists enjoy peony flowers at the Yellow River Wetland Park in Bayannur City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 29, 2018. People in China spend their Labor Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Zhi Maosheng)

People of Miao ethnic group perform Lusheng dance for tourists at Sanpan Village of Rongjiang County in the Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Qiandongnan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2018. People in China spend their Labor Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

A woman of Miao ethnic group toasts a guest at Sanpan Village of Rongjiang County in the Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Qiandongnan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 29, 2018. People in China spend their Labor Day holiday in various ways.(Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 29, 2018. People in China spend their Labor Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoliang)

People take part in a half marathon race held at a resort area in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 29, 2018. People in China spend their Labor Day holiday in various ways. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)