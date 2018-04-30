Villagers perform fishing by cormorants on Suihe River in China's Anhui

Villagers perform fishing by cormorants on Suihe River in Lingbi County, east China's Anhui Province, April 29, 2018. The performance, depicting the traditional fishing method by cormorants, attracts many tourists during Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Aerial photo shows cormorants catch fish for villagers on Suihe River in Lingbi County, east China's Anhui Province, April 29, 2018. The performance, depicting the traditional fishing method by cormorants, attracts many tourists during Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A villager shows his cormorants to tourists before fishing on Suihe River in Lingbi County, east China's Anhui Province, April 29, 2018. The performance, depicting the traditional fishing method by cormorants, attracts many tourists during Labor Day holiday. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

