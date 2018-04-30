Yemen's national blood bank hit by airstrike

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/30 8:49:38

People inspect the national blood bank after it was hit by an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 29, 2018. Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebel group claimed that a Saudi-led coalition air strike on Saturday hit the national blood bank in the capital Sanaa, said a statement carried by Houthi-controlled Saba news agency. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)


 

Posted in: WORLD
