Yemen's national blood bank hit by airstrike

People inspect the national blood bank after it was hit by an airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 29, 2018. Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebel group claimed that a Saudi-led coalition air strike on Saturday hit the national blood bank in the capital Sanaa, said a statement carried by Houthi-controlled Saba news agency. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)





