Bison reservation area in Romania

Two European bisons play at a bison reservation area, northwest of Bucharest, Romania, April 29, 2018. Now there are dozens of bisons living in the reservation area, which is also a popular tourist destination. Bison disappeared from the Romanian wild 200 years ago, and now the Carpathian Mountains have been identified as a priority region for improving the long-term survival of the bison, since there is suitable habitat. (Xinhua/Gabriel Petrescu)

