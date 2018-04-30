Civil servants probed in Gansu after inviting Taoist monk to perform ritual for nuclear project

After inviting a Taoist monk to perform a ritual at the founding ceremony of a nuclear project, seven officials from Northwest China's Gansu Province have been investigated by the local discipline watchdog.



Pictures have been going viral on the internet since Thursday of a Taoist monk holding religious items and citing incantations while a lamb was being butchered in front of him and a pile of yellow papers with Taoist spells written on them were being burned.



In another picture, an altar was shown set up with fruits and pastries consecrated to the gods and a slogan that noted that it was the founding ceremony of construction project Thorium Molten Salt Reactor Nuclear Energy System (TMSR).



The local discipline watchdog of Minqin county, Gansu Province began investigating seven civil servants present at the Taoist ritual on Saturday after the pictures became an online sensation, as many netizens found it ironic that the most advanced technology still cannot rid the country of old and deeply-rooted superstition.



The Minqin county government said that the Taoist monk was invited by the construction company and the authorities have spoken to the company's management, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



TMSR is a project co-developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Gansu government, and will cost a total of 22 billion yuan ($3.48 billion). According to an earlier report by thepaper.cn, TMSR is one of the six potential options for the fourth generation of nuclear systems, where molten salt reactors do not require a lot of water for cooling and can be built in dry areas such as Northwest China. The report also noted that Gansu Province is rich in Thorium and salt resources.





