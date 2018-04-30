Local Sichuan officials punished for plagiarism in annual ideological reports

A total of 18 officials have been punished for producing forged ideological reports in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, in which inspectors found to be full of plagiarized content.



The Communist Party of China (CPC) disciplinary department in Dongxing district, Neijiang, Sichuan Province, inspected the district officials' 2017 self-assessment reports and discovered foul play, reported an official publication of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.



Some officials used their 2016 reports and conveniently changed the date to 2017, while some others changed the "18th National Congress of the CPC" of their old reports into 19th. Meanwhile, two reports struck a 95 percent resemblance.



"Copying and plagiarism are a display of a lack of integrity and honesty. We must say 'No' to formalism among officials," said Huang Chunjiang, secretary of the Neijiang disciplinary commission.



The local officials did not expect that the commission would treat their reports so seriously. "I thought no one would read the reports, which we submit every year," said one of the officials.



The local disciplinary commission began to check the officials' ideological reports at the beginning of this year, heeding the call of the CPC Central Committee to strictly administer Party members' work.



Previously, such checks in the city only inspected whether each official had submitted their reports, however, this year, the commission inspected not only the latest reports, but also reports from the previous year.



After the problems were discovered, the officials who copied or wrote substandard reports were named and shamed, and were ordered to submit a written apology and reflect on themselves.



"Although the reports are a small matter, they reflect the everyday work style and spiritual status of the officials," said Huang. Such formalism and bureaucracy must be corrected, he said.





