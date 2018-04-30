Ballet classic 'Swan Lake' performed in Beijing to commemorate 60th anniversary of debut in China

Dancers of the National Ballet of China perform in the ballet classic "Swan Lake" to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its debut in China at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Dancers of the National Ballet of China perform in the ballet classic "Swan Lake" to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its debut in China at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Dancers of the National Ballet of China perform in the ballet classic "Swan Lake" to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its debut in China at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A dancer of the National Ballet of China performs in the ballet classic "Swan Lake" to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its debut in China at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Dancers of the National Ballet of China perform in the ballet classic "Swan Lake" to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its debut in China at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Dancers of the National Ballet of China perform in the ballet classic "Swan Lake" to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its debut in China at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Dancers of the National Ballet of China perform in the ballet classic "Swan Lake" to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its debut in China at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Dancers of the National Ballet of China perform in the ballet classic "Swan Lake" to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its debut in China at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)