23 killed, 27 wounded in Kabul bomb attacks

Afghan security forces members inspect at a blast site of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on April 30, 2018. At least 23 people, including two assailants, were killed and 27 others wounded after two suicide bomb blasts rocked a diplomatic district in central Kabul on Monday morning, officials said. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

At least 23 people were killed and 27 others wounded after two suicide bomb blasts rocked a diplomatic district in central Kabul on Monday morning, officials said.