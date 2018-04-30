Javid replaces Rudd as British home secretary

The British communities secretary, Sajid Javid, was appointed home secretary on Monday to replace Amber Rudd, who resigned Sunday night, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Twitter.



Javid has spoken out passionately on the Windrush issue, telling The Sunday Telegraph that he or his family could have suffered because of the scandal.



"It could have been me, my mum or my dad," he said.



Rudd resigned amid intensive and continued attacks for weeks after it was revealed that thousands of people who traveled to Britain in the 1960s from the Caribbean region faced possible deportation over their status, even though they had been granted British citizenship in the 1970s.



It became known as the Windrush scandal, a reference to tag name of the ship that brought the first load of Caribbean immigrants to Britain to help post-war rebuilding.



Rudd admitted that she "inadvertently misled" members of Parliament (MPs) over targets for removing illegal immigrants.



Javid was appointed as the British secretary of state for communities and local government in July 2016, following the replacement of David Cameron as the British prime minister by Theresa May.



He has served previously as a treasury minister and equalities minister.



Javid, born in 1969, is a British Conservative Party politician and former managing director at Deutsche Bank.



He was born in Rochdale, Lancashire, one of five sons of parents of Pakistani descent. His father was a bus driver.

