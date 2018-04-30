Fishing ban to start on May 1 in E China's Jiangsu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/30 20:11:17

Fishing boats sail to a port in the Lianyun District of Lianyungang City in east China's Jiangsu Province, April 30, 2018. The fishing ban will start on May 1. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)


 

A fisherman cleans nets at a port in the Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 30, 2018. The fishing ban will start on May 1. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)


 

Fishing boats are berthed at a port in the Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 30, 2018. The fishing ban will start on May 1. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
