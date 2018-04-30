Spring plough kicks off in Longsheng, China's Guangxi

Farmers work in terraced fields in Longji Town of Longsheng, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 30, 2018. The spring plough kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)

