Spring plough kicks off in Longsheng, China's Guangxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/30 20:22:41

Farmers work in terraced fields in Longji Town of Longsheng, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 30, 2018. The spring plough kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)


 

Farmers work in terraced fields in Longji Town of Longsheng, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 30, 2018. The spring plough kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)


 

Farmers work in terraced fields in Longji Town of Longsheng, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 30, 2018. The spring plough kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)


 

Farmers work in terraced fields in Longji Town of Longsheng, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 30, 2018. The spring plough kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus