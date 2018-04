Long-range MLRS fires at simulated target

Military cadets fire the 12-tube 300mm Long-range Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) at simulated surface target on April 27, 2018. The PLA Army Artillery Air Defense Academy organized its cadets to conduct a live-fire test at a training range in east China's Nanjing recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lian Xin)

Military cadets fire the 12-tube 300mm Long-range Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) at simulated surface target on April 27, 2018. The PLA Army Artillery Air Defense Academy organized its cadets to conduct a live-fire test at a training range in east China's Nanjing recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lian Xin)