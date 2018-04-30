U.S. Secretary of State attends press conference with Jordanian FM

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) shakes hands with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi ahead of their meeting in Amman, Jordan, on April 30, 2018. The newly-appointed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday arrived in Jordan for two-day visit as part of a Middle East tour that also covers Saudi Arabia and Israel. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh)

