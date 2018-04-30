'Monihei' carnival celebrated in Cangyuan County, SW China's Yunnan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/30 22:47:34

People of Wa ethnic group and tourists take part in the "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2018. As a tradition, Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other to express their wishes for health and happiness during the "Monihei" carnival. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)


 

A journalist works in the "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2018. As a tradition, Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other to express their wishes for health and happiness during the "Monihei" carnival. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)


 

Posted in: CHINA,LIFE
