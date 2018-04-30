'Monihei' carnival celebrated in Cangyuan County, SW China's Yunnan

People of Wa ethnic group and tourists take part in the "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2018. As a tradition, Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other to express their wishes for health and happiness during the "Monihei" carnival. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People of Wa ethnic group and tourists take part in the "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2018. As a tradition, Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other to express their wishes for health and happiness during the "Monihei" carnival. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People of Wa ethnic group and tourists take part in the "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2018. As a tradition, Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other to express their wishes for health and happiness during the "Monihei" carnival. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People of Wa ethnic group and tourists take part in the "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2018. As a tradition, Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other to express their wishes for health and happiness during the "Monihei" carnival. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A journalist works in the "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2018. As a tradition, Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other to express their wishes for health and happiness during the "Monihei" carnival. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

People of Wa ethnic group take part in the "Monihei" Carnival in Cangyuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 30, 2018. As a tradition, Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other to express their wishes for health and happiness during the "Monihei" carnival. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)