Morocco, Britain explore ways to cement military cooperation

The Inspector General of Morocco's Royal Armed Forces (FAR) Fathallah El Ouarrak and the visiting Britain's Defence Senior Adviser Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, on Monday discussed ways to further strengthen military cooperation.



The talks touched on the outcome of military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries, which includes mutual support, training, joint exercises and exchange of visits, according to a statement by FAR general staff.



The two officials, who welcomed the positive outcome of the bilateral military cooperation, discussed means to further enhance military ties by sharing experiences and expertise in order to promote interoperability between the two armies, the statement added.



The Moroccan-British military cooperation is governed by a framework agreement for military and technical cooperation signed in 1993 as well as a status-of-forces agreement signed in 2013.

