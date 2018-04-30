Xi extends Int'l Workers' Day greetings to workers nationwide

President Xi Jinping has extended greetings to workers nationwide ahead of International Workers' Day, calling for hard work in the new era.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings in a reply letter to a group of model workers who are studying at the China University of Labor Relations and recently wrote him a letter.



Praising workers for their notable contribution to the cause of the Party and state, Xi said that the award and college education they have received can be regarded as an honor for their diligence and selfless devotion.



Both socialism and the creation of a new era can only be achieved through hard work, he said, expressing expectations for the model workers to make new achievements and inspire others by demonstrating their passion, motivation and persistence.



Noting that working is "the most honorable, noble, greatest and most beautiful" cause, Xi urged all of society to honor model workers and promote honest work and diligence.



The China University of Labor Relations started to enroll model workers in undergraduate programs in 1992.

