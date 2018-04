People cool off themselves during heat wave at a canal in eastern Pakistan's Lahore on April 29, 2018. Temperature reached 42 degrees Celsius in Lahore on Sunday. (Xinhua/Sajjad)

A boy jumps into a canal during heat wave in eastern Pakistan's Lahore on April 29, 2018. Temperature reached 42 degrees Celsius in Lahore on Sunday. (Xinhua/Sajjad)