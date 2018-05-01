Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney warns of telecom fraud

China's Consulate-General in Sydney and the New South Wales (NSW) State Police held a press conference here on Monday to address the increasing problem of telecom fraud.



Since August 2017, China's Consulate-General in Sydney has received several phone calls from Chinese citizens reporting telephone fraud.



In most cases, scammers pretend to be attached with the Chinese Embassy or the Chinese Police.



During those calls, people are tricked into believing they're in trouble with the Chinese authorities and ordered to pay fines or money to evade prosecution.



In some cases, the fraudsters display their phone numbers as the Chinese Embassy or the Consulate-General in Australia.



According to Deputy Consul-General Xuejun Tong, 44 telecom fraud cases were reported since August last year, and victims suffered financial losses from 2,000 Australian dollars (1508 US dollars) to 3.5 million dollars (2.64 million US dollars).



Authorities say most of the victims are female and around 50 percent are overseas students.



The Chinese Consulate-General has urged Chinese citizens in Australia to be aware of such fraudulent calls.



The Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Consulate-General would never call Chinese citizens to inform them to renew their passport, never convey the notice of Chinese Police, banks and other organisations and never require people to provide personal information, such as bank account information.



"Anyone who receives such calls should not disclose your personal credit card information or transfer money," NSW Police detective sergeant David Gates said at the press conference.



"You need to report it to the police, do not be embarrassed about these frauds, you need to report to the NSW Police so that it can be investigated."



"The information you tell police is a hundred percent confidential."

