China's carbon pledge will bring health benefits: study

China's implementation of its carbon dioxide mitigation pledge under the Paris Agreement
could save lives and bring notable health benefits, according to a study.
Researchers from the Department of Earth System Science at Tsinghua University conducted a modeling study in which the health benefits of China's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the power generation sector are estimated, economically quantified, and compared with the costs of implementation, both at the national and regional level.
The research was published in the journal "The Lancet Planetary Health" in April.
The study shows that China's mitigation pledge is expected to create significant economic costs, but it will lead to an upgrade of the industrial structure, increase energy efficiency, and advance low-carbon technology. This is expected to reduce atmospheric emissions and improve air quality and human health.
The study found that 18 to 62 percent of the implementation costs of China's NDC could be made up for by the resulting health benefits by 2030. By 2050, the overall health benefits would substantially increase to as much as three to nine times the original implementation costs of the NDC.
The study also shows that regions differ in the share of health benefits.
Health impacts should be carefully considered by both national and regional decision makers in achieving China's NDC, the study said.