Chinese mainland has 38 nuclear power units in operation

The Chinese mainland now has 38 nuclear power units in operation, with a total installed capacity of 36.93 million kilowatts, according to China Nuclear Energy Association (CNEA).



Most of the nuclear power units are located in southeast China's coastal provinces, whose nuclear power generation makes up about 15 to 25 percent of total power generation, CNEA data showed.



Thanks to improving manufacturing capabilities, China now can produce eight to 10 core parts for pressurized water reactors each year.



However, nuclear power's share in the country's total energy generated is still low compared with the international average, and there is much room for improvement, according to Zhang Huazhu, a senior expert with CNEA.



China aims to lift its installed capacity of nuclear power units in operation and under construction to about 88 million kilowatts by 2020.

