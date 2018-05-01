China's business aircraft fleet reaches 580

China has seen signs of recovery in its business aviation market since 2017 with the fleet reaching around 580, data given by the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) showed.



At the end of 2017, there were 330 business jets and 250 turboprop business aircraft in the Chinese market, used for business travel, law enforcement and humanitarian needs.



Meanwhile, China is home to around 900 rotary-wing aircraft. More than half of the fleet are turbine-powered air vehicles, which are frequently utilized by business aviation users.



"More frequent business activities stimulate the buying of business aircraft or using charter services thanks to the country's economic growth," said Jenny Lau, AsBAA chairperson.



Thanks to China's economic growth, more newly-wealthy entrepreneurs want more efficient, convenient and comfortable transport.



"A more healthy and rational development of China's business aviation is on track following multiple years of slowing growth since 2013, after the previous round of market expansion," Lau said.



China is pushing forward its airport construction in the civil aviation and general aviation sectors, which both could be used by business aircraft.



By 2020, China's is expected to see 200 new general airports, bringing the country's total number of general airports to 500. The figure is expected to reach around 2,000 by 2030.

