Israel's Netanyahu to divulge "significant" intelligence on Iran's nuclear program: PM's office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will deliver a speech on Monday evening to reveal "significant" intelligence information about Iran's nuclear program, his office said.



The unusual statement, released by the Prime Minister's office, did not elaborate on the information but said the speech will take place in the ministry of defense in Tel Aviv.



A government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the prime minister, a staunch opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, will present "intelligence information that has reached Israel regarding Iran's nuclear program."



Netanyahu will give a few-minute presentation, mostly in English, said the official. The presentation is "aimed mainly to international ears," the source said, adding that it comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's looming deadline on the decision whether to extend the waiver on nuclear-related sanctions against Iran.



Earlier on Monday, a non-scheduled cabinet meeting was summoned, during which the ministers received an update about new information relating to the Iranian nuclear program, according to Israeli media.



The move came a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Netanyahu met in Jerusalem to discuss Iran's military expansion in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East. After the meeting, they both vowed to fight against Iran's "escalating violence."



Tensions in the region were escalating after a fresh missile strike targeted Syrian military sites in Hama and Aleppo countryside on Sunday night. At least 26 people were killed, including 11 Iranian nationals, according to local media.



The perpetrators of the attack were not immediately identified. Rebel groups claimed responsibility for the attack but some news outlets in Lebanon and Syria blamed Israel for the strike.



Israel's hardline prime minister is a vocal opponent of the 2015 landmark accord to limit Iran's nuclear program to civil purposes, signed between Iran and six world powers.



According to Netanyahu, the deal enables Iran to work unobtrusively on nuclear weapons while deceiving the international community to evade the sanctions.



Israel has been increasingly worried over Iran's growing effort to establish a military foothold in Syria. Israeli officials have repeatedly warned that Israel will not allow an Iranian presence along its northern border.

